Senior BPM Developer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a Senior BPM Developer for our client in the Banking Industry.

Required experience & Exposure: – 6 Years plus BPM development experience – Landed couple projects into a production environment (within a banking industry will be advantageous) – Dealt with technical platform as well as development related problems Required Technical Knowledge: – Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product – Good Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM – Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous Technology environment: – BPM/BAW Development – DB2 – Java Script

12 Months contract – high chance of renewal

Location: Fully remote

Desired Skills:

Senior

BPM

Developer

