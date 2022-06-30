Senior Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 30, 2022

Looking for a Senior Data Scientist in Cape Town to join a well renowned insurer. This is an EE position and requires applicants to meet ALL requirements listed below. Get in touch to find out more detail.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in data science/maths/statistics
  • Proficient with Python, R, SQL, etc.
  • Knowledge and experience with Machine Learning (GLM advantageous), BI & Big Data
  • Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in data analytics

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed]. Alternatively, you can phone Jenna on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • Machine Learning

Learn more/Apply for this position