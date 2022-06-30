Senior Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Looking for a Senior Data Scientist in Cape Town to join a well renowned insurer. This is an EE position and requires applicants to meet ALL requirements listed below. Get in touch to find out more detail.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in data science/maths/statistics

Proficient with Python, R, SQL, etc.

Knowledge and experience with Machine Learning (GLM advantageous), BI & Big Data

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in data analytics

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Machine Learning

