Senior DevOps Engineer (G1921) – Gauteng Midrand

Type: Contract

Contract Start Date: Immediately

Contract End Date: 31 December 2024

Salary: R400 – R600 per hour (Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period)

ROLE PURPOSE

The role is a service reliability engineer responsible for the following:

Continuously improve the system’s reliability (i.e., performance, scalability, and failure tolerance) by drafting solutions and implement prototypes

Set up monitors for business- and non-functional KPIs such as data quality and performance checks

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design (operational aspects) and evaluate alternatives

Automate tasks

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

IT ITIL Certification

Experience & Skills

5 years IT working experience

5 years with ITIL process knowledge and work experience

5 years’ experience in a Java or web environment

Understanding of Java / JEE

Knowledge of a scripting language

RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish or Quarkus)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Technical Skills Required

Elastic Stack specifically Kibana

Apache Kafka

Grafana

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture (AWS / OpenShift)

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

JavaScript / Typescript

HTML5

CSS3

What do we offer?

Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

High Work-Life balance

Remote / On-site work location flexibility

Affordable BMW Group vehicle promotions (buying or leasing options available, terms and conditions apply)

Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

Modern, state-of-the-art offices

Dynamic Global Team collaboration

Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

