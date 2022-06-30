Senior Java Developer (Angular) at Reverside – Gauteng

MUST HAVE:
Java- 8+
Angular 2+
Spring Framework 4.0+
REST (Representative State Transfer)
Background and experience
• 5 years development experience
• Methodologies required: Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)
Advantageous
• Jenkins
• Docker • Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g., OpenShift, Rancher)
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- java
- SQL
- Spring
- Node.js
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]