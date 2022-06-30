Senior Java Developer (Angular) at Reverside – Gauteng

MUST HAVE:

Java- 8+

Angular 2+

Spring Framework 4.0+

REST (Representative State Transfer)

Background and experience

• 5 years development experience

• Methodologies required: Agile (Scrum, Kanban or XP)

Advantageous

• Jenkins

• Docker • Kubernetes-based orchestration (e.g., OpenShift, Rancher)

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

Jenkins

java

SQL

Spring

Node.js

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

