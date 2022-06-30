Technical Assistant – Photoshop at Southern Wind Shipyard

The organisation is looking for an individual to assist the Technical team in producing a variety of visual material and content to facilitate the process of customization of luxury sailing yachts. This post is based at our manufacturing site in Athlone Industria, Cape Town.

Reporting to the Technical Manager but working to assist the technical coordinators, the successful incumbent will:

Compile presentations as visual compliment to Client communication.

Assist in taking notes during meetings and compile meeting reports.

Collect samples of finishes & fabrics.

Assist the team in putting together the boat’s manuals.

Create presentations from ACAD drawings.

Create Posters & Promotional material for internal events.

Support the technical office compiling and managing inventory lists for crew (spares, loose equipment etc).

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

MS Office

Photoshop

Rhino 3D Modeling

Autodesk

ACAD

Interest in Interior Design

Strong administrative skills

Good interpersonal skills

Initiative

self motivation

attention to detail

Creativity

Own Transport and licence

Ability to work overtime

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Southern Wind Shipyard builds luxury sailing yachts for the global market. The yachts are of contemporary Italian design and built with South African craftsmanship. Each yacht is unique, offering a high level of customization and the option of adapting design elements according to Clients’ personal preferences. The company has been in existence for more than 27 years with a Sales and Marketing division based in Italy and manufacturing facility based in Athlone Industria. For more information please visit [URL Removed]

