Wed Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 30, 2022

Working on existing projects and also create new features, enhancements and resolve defects, and assist various teams with complex support query [URL Removed] development, code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases). Create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation
Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling).

Desired Skills:

  • Ionic
  • Asp.Net
  • WEB API
  • .Net 4.5
  • .Net core
  • Angular
  • Android Studio
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Restful Web services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

IT company that is a highly differentiated technology solutions provider.

