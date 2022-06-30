Wed Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Working on existing projects and also create new features, enhancements and resolve defects, and assist various teams with complex support query [URL Removed] development, code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases). Create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation

Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling).

Desired Skills:

Ionic

Asp.Net

WEB API

.Net 4.5

.Net core

Angular

Android Studio

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Restful Web services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IT company that is a highly differentiated technology solutions provider.

