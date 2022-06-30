Wed Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Working on existing projects and also create new features, enhancements and resolve defects, and assist various teams with complex support query [URL Removed] development, code and release management (code check-in, build and distribute releases). Create, maintain, and review fellow developer documentation
Help team members understand existing functionality and new functional requirements as well as new functionality (cross- skilling).
Desired Skills:
- Ionic
- Asp.Net
- WEB API
- .Net 4.5
- .Net core
- Angular
- Android Studio
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Restful Web services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT company that is a highly differentiated technology solutions provider.