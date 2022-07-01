Acer gets Platinum EcoVadis award

For the first time, Acer has been awarded the Platinum medal, EcoVadis Sustainability Rating’s highest recognition in 2022.

The Platinum status represents the top 1% of the rated companies, for which Acer was evaluated among 90 000+ companies from 200+ sectors in 160+ countries.

The rating is based on the score in four sustainability themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, plus a dedicated score on Carbon.

Sustainability has become an essential factor for corporations, organisations, and efforts must be made stringently. Many multinational companies require potential partners to meet the relevant requirements of EcoVadis prior to joining their supply chain.

EcoVadis’s sustainability assessment methodology is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/CSR into their business and management system. It is based on seven founding principles, including: source diversification to ensure rich stakeholder input for reliable scoring, traceability and transparency of documentation, evidence based, and excellence through continuous improvement.