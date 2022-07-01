Business Intelligence Analyst

My client is looking for a Business Intelligence Analyst

Requirements:

Matric – Mathematics with more than 50%

At least 3 years of reporting experience

At least 2 years of reporting experience using Business Intelligence Reporting Tool

Strong Ms Excel skills Essential

Business intelligence Reporting tool Certificate (Qlickview, Microsoft Poer BI, QlikSense) Essential

T SQL Moderate – Essential

Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential

Own transport – essential

Fluent in English – essential

Willingness to work over time.

Duties:

Reporting Data Management and reconciliation

Report Design & Implementation

Data Analysis

Liaison with users

Dashboard Development

Projects

Desired Skills:

TSQL

Qlickview

Microsoft Poer BI

QlikSense) Essential

Ms Excel

Matric Maths

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position