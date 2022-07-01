Business Intelligence Consultant – Western Cape Somerset West NU

Role: BI and Analytics Consultant x 2 Urgent start
4 day work week and monthly profit share bonuses.
Int’l Supply chain consulting and software company that is business-focused and technology-enabled.
Powered by global software, their offering is a proven outsourced inventory planning solution for medium to large businesses across all industries and extracts value from the customers’ existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
An innovation partner operating across many industry sectors, they help customers plan their supply chain differently, implement software solutions to analyse and leverage their data, improving forecast accuracy, mitigating volatility and increasing supply chain performance
The purpose of a BI and Analytics Consultant is to conduct data analytics and design and build back end and front end for customer and internal dashboards for Inventory management systems in this Supply Chain consulting and management business.
You will
Build standardised, re-useable platforms and data models for implementation and management of Inventory management dashboards and other Supply Chain related dashboards.
Support existing customer dashboards
Knowledge Required
- Good practice for BI architectures and model building in SQL
- Strong UX/UI design capability for in data visualisation
- Principles for data warehouses vs. transactional databases
- Database design – experience modelling database requirements for BI applications
- Observability
- Inventory management systems and Supply Chain experience are ideal
Minimum experience
- Compeleted Industrial and systems engineering or Logistics or related B Tech Degree
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience in BI and data analytics.
- Proficient SQL and Expert Excel skill
Any of the following experience will be beneficial:
- DBT- Python for data engineering
- ECR, ECS and Fargate (Containers and images)o Lambdao S3o
- Step Functions
- API gateway
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- PowerBI
- Tableau
- Qlik
- Excel
- Supply Chain Management
- inventory management
- QlikView
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Hybrid work week. 4 days per week. Monthly profit share bonuses. Excellent growth prospects.
