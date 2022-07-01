C# Developer

Don’t be a big fish in a small pond.
Our client has a wonderful opportunity for a passionate C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a contract basis.
To succeed in this role, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 3-5 years’ C# development experience.
You must have knowledge and work experience with the following:
- .Net Core;
- C#;
- Entity Framework;
- Git;
- JavaScript and any popular/recent JS framework (VueJS, NodeJS)
- HTML;
- Oracle PL/SQL;
- SQL Server;
- Visual Studio 2017+;
- WCF; and,
- Web API.
Nice to have skills:
- Azure (DevOps, Functions, Service Bus, Storage, etc.);
- Data Warehousing;
- ETL;
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks;
- Domain-Driven Design; and,
- The knack for writing clean readable code.
It’s important that you are self-motivated, able to work under pressure and able to work in a group. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.
Think you’ve got what it takes? Then tell us today! We look forward to your application.
