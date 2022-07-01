C# Developer

Our client has a wonderful opportunity for a passionate C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

To succeed in this role, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 3-5 years’ C# development experience.

You must have knowledge and work experience with the following:

.Net Core;

C#;

Entity Framework;

Git;

JavaScript and any popular/recent JS framework (VueJS, NodeJS)

HTML;

Oracle PL/SQL;

SQL Server;

Visual Studio 2017+;

WCF; and,

Web API.

Nice to have skills:

Azure (DevOps, Functions, Service Bus, Storage, etc.);

Data Warehousing;

ETL;

Unit testing and mocking frameworks;

Domain-Driven Design; and,

The knack for writing clean readable code.

It’s important that you are self-motivated, able to work under pressure and able to work in a group. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Then tell us today! We look forward to your application.

