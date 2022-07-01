C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 1, 2022

Our client has a wonderful opportunity for a passionate C# .Net Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

To succeed in this role, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 3-5 years’ C# development experience.

You must have knowledge and work experience with the following:

  • .Net Core;
  • C#;
  • Entity Framework;
  • Git;
  • JavaScript and any popular/recent JS framework (VueJS, NodeJS)
  • HTML;
  • Oracle PL/SQL;
  • SQL Server;
  • Visual Studio 2017+;
  • WCF; and,
  • Web API.

Nice to have skills:

  • Azure (DevOps, Functions, Service Bus, Storage, etc.);
  • Data Warehousing;
  • ETL;
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks;
  • Domain-Driven Design; and,
  • The knack for writing clean readable code.

It’s important that you are self-motivated, able to work under pressure and able to work in a group. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Then tell us today! We look forward to your application.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

