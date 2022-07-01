Data Engineer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

The Data Engineer is responsible to design and implement data pipelines and systems to enable clean and usable data to inform BI, MIS, data science and analytics.

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required data engineering work. This includes ensuring that data systems meet the company’s regulatory commitments and that data is reliable and efficient

Adopt industry leading systems and ways of working to support best-in-class business capabilities for high performance database solutioning

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment. This includes contribution and participation in the relevant Data Governance Frameworks

Partner with Technology, Business and other stakeholders to ensure that database structures, programmes and applications meet business delivery requirements.

Monitor adherence to processes which support the prescribed data architectural frameworks and ensure development/delivery teams align to the required standards and methodologies

Recommend appropriate interventions in own area of ways to improve data architectural compliance. This includes representation at relevant forums e.g. Architecture Board, Cloud Steerco

Apply project management methodology to effectively engage various data initiatives. This includes collaborating with the data architect to produce data architectural designs for group wide projects and identifying project risks.

Data Integration: Extract Transform Load (ETL), batch architecture and frameworks

What we are looking for:

Completed Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Informatics or equivalent

7 years or more software development related experience

4 years’ experience in BI Data Warehouse development

In depth knowledge and understanding of:

Data governance and data management frameworks

BI and Warehouse design

Metadata Management

Service Oriented Architecture

What Technologies you will use:

XML and related technologies

SOA & Web Services

Logical Database Design

Statistical analysis and modelling advantageous

Database architectures

Hadoop-based technologies (e.g. MapReduce, Hive and Pig, Spark)

SQL-based technologies (e.g. Oracle and MSSQL)

NoSQL technologies (e.g. Cassandra and MongoDB)

Data modelling tools (e.g. ERWin, Enterprise Architect and Visio)

Python, C/C++ Java, Perl, R

Predictive modelling, NLP and text analysis

Machine learning

Data mining

UNIX, Linux, Solaris and MS Windows

Cloud Architectures

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Data Warehouse

ETL

BI Data

Meta Data

SQL

