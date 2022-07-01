Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- The Data Engineer is responsible to design and implement data pipelines and systems to enable clean and usable data to inform BI, MIS, data science and analytics.
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required data engineering work. This includes ensuring that data systems meet the company’s regulatory commitments and that data is reliable and efficient
- Adopt industry leading systems and ways of working to support best-in-class business capabilities for high performance database solutioning
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment. This includes contribution and participation in the relevant Data Governance Frameworks
- Partner with Technology, Business and other stakeholders to ensure that database structures, programmes and applications meet business delivery requirements.
- Monitor adherence to processes which support the prescribed data architectural frameworks and ensure development/delivery teams align to the required standards and methodologies
- Recommend appropriate interventions in own area of ways to improve data architectural compliance. This includes representation at relevant forums e.g. Architecture Board, Cloud Steerco
- Apply project management methodology to effectively engage various data initiatives. This includes collaborating with the data architect to produce data architectural designs for group wide projects and identifying project risks.
- Data Integration: Extract Transform Load (ETL), batch architecture and frameworks
What we are looking for:
- Completed Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Informatics or equivalent
- 7 years or more software development related experience
- 4 years’ experience in BI Data Warehouse development
In depth knowledge and understanding of:
- Data governance and data management frameworks
- BI and Warehouse design
- Metadata Management
- Service Oriented Architecture
What Technologies you will use:
- XML and related technologies
- SOA & Web Services
- Logical Database Design
- Statistical analysis and modelling advantageous
- Database architectures
- Hadoop-based technologies (e.g. MapReduce, Hive and Pig, Spark)
- SQL-based technologies (e.g. Oracle and MSSQL)
- NoSQL technologies (e.g. Cassandra and MongoDB)
- Data modelling tools (e.g. ERWin, Enterprise Architect and Visio)
- Python, C/C++ Java, Perl, R
- Predictive modelling, NLP and text analysis
- Machine learning
- Data mining
- UNIX, Linux, Solaris and MS Windows
- Cloud Architectures
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehouse
- ETL
- BI Data
- Meta Data
- SQL