DBA at QES – Western Cape Stellenbosch

My client based in Cape Town (Cape Winelands) is currently looking for a DBA Developer / Linux Administrator to join them on a permanent basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Administration, configuration, and maintenance of Linux systems

Programming and maintenance of in-house Developed Systems using Pascal based RAD’s such as Delphi and Lazarus

Programming and maintenance in PHP may also be required

Administration and maintenance of Gitolite system used as source code repository

Administration and maintenance of Database systems for in-house developed systems as well as Moodle

Administration and maintenance of the infrastructure for Apache Web based systems

Maintenance of the Moodle System backend

Administration and maintenance of Linux email systems

Administration and maintenance of Linux server security systems

Administration and maintenance of Linux backup systems

Qualifications and experience

Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Linux systems (preferably Debian based)

Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of MSSQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL database systems

Designing, programming and maintenance of Delphi / Lazarus based systems

Using Git and Gitolite for source code repositories

Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Apache based web systems

Maintenance of Moodle systems infrastructure

Working experience with LAMP and especially PHP would be an advantage

3 years’ experience in Linux Administration

Preferably 3 years’ experience in PHP / LAMP environment

Preferably 3 years’ experience in SQL Database Administration

Preferably 3 years’ experience in Delphi or Lazarus programming

Linux Certifications such as RHCT, RHCE and LPIC or equivalent

Diploma in Information Systems Technology or equivalent

Computer Science Degree or equivalent

Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science or Programming

Industry recognized courses relating to Linux, SQL Databases, Delphi or PHP Programming, Apache, or Networking

Knowledge of automation systems such as Ansible / SaltStack / Chef / Puppet

Knowledge of monitoring of systems using Prometheus and Grafana

Knowledge of “Cluster” technologies such as Proxmox, Pacemaker

Basic knowledge of networks

Basic knowledge of MS Windows

LXC

IP Tables

MariaDB

PostgreSQL

Apache

Basic knowledge of PHP

Haproxy

