DBA at QES – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Jul 1, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Cape Winelands) is currently looking for a DBA Developer / Linux Administrator to join them on a permanent basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

  • Administration, configuration, and maintenance of Linux systems
  • Programming and maintenance of in-house Developed Systems using Pascal based RAD’s such as Delphi and Lazarus
  • Programming and maintenance in PHP may also be required
  • Administration and maintenance of Gitolite system used as source code repository
  • Administration and maintenance of Database systems for in-house developed systems as well as Moodle
  • Administration and maintenance of the infrastructure for Apache Web based systems
  • Maintenance of the Moodle System backend
  • Administration and maintenance of Linux email systems
  • Administration and maintenance of Linux server security systems
  • Administration and maintenance of Linux backup systems

Qualifications and experience

  • Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Linux systems (preferably Debian based)
  • Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of MSSQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL database systems
  • Designing, programming and maintenance of Delphi / Lazarus based systems
  • Using Git and Gitolite for source code repositories
  • Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Apache based web systems
  • Maintenance of Moodle systems infrastructure
  • Working experience with LAMP and especially PHP would be an advantage
  • 3 years’ experience in Linux Administration
  • Preferably 3 years’ experience in PHP / LAMP environment
  • Preferably 3 years’ experience in SQL Database Administration
  • Preferably 3 years’ experience in Delphi or Lazarus programming
  • Linux Certifications such as RHCT, RHCE and LPIC or equivalent
  • Diploma in Information Systems Technology or equivalent
  • Computer Science Degree or equivalent
  • Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science or Programming
  • Industry recognized courses relating to Linux, SQL Databases, Delphi or PHP Programming, Apache, or Networking
  • Knowledge of automation systems such as Ansible / SaltStack / Chef / Puppet
  • Knowledge of monitoring of systems using Prometheus and Grafana
  • Knowledge of “Cluster” technologies such as Proxmox, Pacemaker
  • Basic knowledge of networks
  • Basic knowledge of MS Windows
  • LXC
  • IP Tables
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL
  • Apache
  • Basic knowledge of PHP
  • Haproxy

Desired Skills:

  • Database administration
  • SQL Server Database Administration
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

