DBA at QES – Western Cape Stellenbosch

My client based in Cape Town (Cape Winelands) is currently looking for a DBA Developer / Linux Administrator to join them on a permanent basis
Responsibilities
- Administration, configuration, and maintenance of Linux systems
- Programming and maintenance of in-house Developed Systems using Pascal based RAD’s such as Delphi and Lazarus
- Programming and maintenance in PHP may also be required
- Administration and maintenance of Gitolite system used as source code repository
- Administration and maintenance of Database systems for in-house developed systems as well as Moodle
- Administration and maintenance of the infrastructure for Apache Web based systems
- Maintenance of the Moodle System backend
- Administration and maintenance of Linux email systems
- Administration and maintenance of Linux server security systems
- Administration and maintenance of Linux backup systems
Qualifications and experience
- Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Linux systems (preferably Debian based)
- Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of MSSQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL database systems
- Designing, programming and maintenance of Delphi / Lazarus based systems
- Using Git and Gitolite for source code repositories
- Administration, configuration, maintenance, and backup of Apache based web systems
- Maintenance of Moodle systems infrastructure
- Working experience with LAMP and especially PHP would be an advantage
- 3 years’ experience in Linux Administration
- Preferably 3 years’ experience in PHP / LAMP environment
- Preferably 3 years’ experience in SQL Database Administration
- Preferably 3 years’ experience in Delphi or Lazarus programming
- Linux Certifications such as RHCT, RHCE and LPIC or equivalent
- Diploma in Information Systems Technology or equivalent
- Computer Science Degree or equivalent
- Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science or Programming
- Industry recognized courses relating to Linux, SQL Databases, Delphi or PHP Programming, Apache, or Networking
- Knowledge of automation systems such as Ansible / SaltStack / Chef / Puppet
- Knowledge of monitoring of systems using Prometheus and Grafana
- Knowledge of “Cluster” technologies such as Proxmox, Pacemaker
- Basic knowledge of networks
- Basic knowledge of MS Windows
- LXC
- IP Tables
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
- Apache
- Basic knowledge of PHP
- Haproxy
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Database administration
- SQL Server Database Administration
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric