Huge growth for global public cloud services

The worldwide public cloud services market, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS), and Software as a Service – Applications, grew 29% year over year in 2021 with revenues totaling $408,6-billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.

Spending continued to consolidate in 2021 with the combined revenue of the top five public cloud service providers (Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Google, and SAP) capturing nearly 40% of the worldwide total and growing 36,6% year over year. With offerings in all four deployment categories, Microsoft captured the top position in the overall public cloud services market with 14,4% share in 2021, followed closely by Amazon Web Services with 13,7% share.

“Organisations continued their strong adoption of shared public cloud services in 2021 to align IT investments more closely with business outcomes and ensure rapid access to the innovations required to be a digital-first business,” says Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC. “For the next several years, leading cloud providers will play a critical role in helping enterprises navigate the current storms of disruption (inflation, supply chain, and geopolitical tensions), but IT teams will also focus more on bringing greater financial accountability to the variable spend models of public cloud services.”

While the overall public cloud services market grew 29% in 2021, revenue for foundational cloud services that support digital-first strategies saw revenue growth of 38,5%. This highlights the increasing reliance of enterprises on a cloud innovation platform built around widely deployed compute services, data/AI services, and app framework services to drive innovation. IDC expects spending on foundational cloud services (especially IaaS and PaaS elements) to continue growing at a higher rate than the overall cloud market as enterprises leverage cloud to overcome the current disruptions and accelerate their shift toward digital business.

“The last few years have demonstrated that in challenging times, businesses increasingly rely on cloud services to modernize their operations and deliver more value to customers,” says Dave McCarthy, research vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services at IDC. “This trend is expected to continue as public cloud providers offer more ways of extending cloud services to on-premises datacenters and edge locations. These expanded deployment options reduce many barriers to migration and will facilitate the next wave of cloud adoption.”

“In the digital-first world, enterprises that are serious about competing for the long term use the lens of business outcomes to evaluate strategic technology decisions, which fuels the fast-growing ecosystem seen in the public cloud market,” says Lara Greden, research director, Platform as a Service at IDC. “Cloud service providers showed relentless drive to enhance the productivity of developers and overall speed of application delivery, including emphasis on containers-first and serverless-first approaches.”

“SaaS applications remain the largest and most mature segment of public cloud, with 2021 revenues that have now reached $177 billion. The tailwinds of the pandemic continued to fuel expedited upgrades and replacements of older systems in 2021, though company goals haven’t changed. Companies seek applications that will help increase enterprise intelligence, improve operational efficiency, and drive better decision making. Ease of use, ease of implementation and integration, streamlined workflows, data and analytical accessibility, and time to value are the key criteria driving purchasing decisions, though verticalisation has also steadily increased as a key priority,” says Eric Newmark, group vice-president and GM of IDC’s SaaS, Enterprise Software, and Worldwide Services division.

Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenue and Year-over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2021 (revenues in US$ billions) Deployment Category 2021 Revenue Market Share 2020 Revenue Market Share Year-over-Year Growth IaaS $91.3 22.4% $67.3 21.3% 35.6% PaaS $68.2 16.7% $49.1 15.5% 39.1% SaaS – Applications $177.8 43.5% $143.9 45.4% 23.5% SaaS – System Infrastructure Software $71.2 17.4% $56.4 17.8% 26.4% Total $408.6 100% $316.7 100% 29.0% Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker, 2H 2021