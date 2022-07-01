Intermediate DevOps Engineer

Purpose of the Position:
Our development engineers at the company release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
- Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
- Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.
Essential Minimum Requirements
- Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
Advantageous skills and experience
- Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
- Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
- Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
- Experience in the role of DevSecOps
- Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
- Experience in firewalling/security
- Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
- Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
- Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
- Experience in working with Jenkins
- Experience in working with Git
- Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Experience in working with Docker
- Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- Experience in working with XL-deploy
- Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
Personal Profile
- Self-starter and self-motivated
- Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
- Flexible and good teamwork
- Strong attention to detail
- Results-oriented
Purpose of the Position:
Our development engineers at the company release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile best-practices.
This role places a heavy emphasis on both maintaining and improving a complex continuous integration and release solution and providing support to a large team of developers and testers involved in our complex, multi-project, Java-based product suite and projects.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Design, development, implementation, migration and support of a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solution to support the development processes, using existing tools as a starting point, but building on the same or other open source, and possibly commercial tools, moving forward.
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Design and develop features for build and test and deployment systems (from development stage to production).
- Perform support and maintenance and troubleshooting of the various development tools / systems.
- Ensure the uptime and availability and performance of all components of the solution.
- Support program and project specific requirements that may arise.
- Perform system build and release when assistance is required – this is key to identifying areas of improvement.
- Scan, monitor and alert all security vulnerabilities in our developed code
- Mitigate security vulnerabilities tin the Development environment
- Perform Database related task ie Installation , monitoring, tuning, Data migration etc
- Some afterhours work will be required from time to time.
Essential Minimum Requirements
- Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, or ND:IT or relevant work experience
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- Understanding of DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 2+ years of experience in bash scripting
Advantageous skills and experience
- Experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking
- Experience using IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
- Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
- Experience in the role of DevSecOps
- Experience in cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments
- Experience in firewalling/security
- Experience in code scanning for security vulnerabilities
- Experience in software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
- Experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
- Experience in working with Jenkins
- Experience in working with Git
- Experience in working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Experience in working with Docker
- Experience in working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- Experience in working with XL-deploy
- Experience in working with Graphing/logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
Personal Profile
- Self-starter and self-motivated
- Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
- Flexible and good teamwork
- Strong attention to detail
- Results-oriented
Desired Skills:
- Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Docker
- Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- XL-deploy
- Graphing/logging (Kibana
- grafana
- logstash)