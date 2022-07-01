Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A software company based in Centurion needs an Intermediate Software Developer (PHP and Java Script) to partake in various projects ranging in the logistics, fashion, motor, and education industries. It is a work hard play hard culture, but once sprints are done by the end of the week there are drinks and games to enjoy with the young culture that has developed over time.

Minimum requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or formal education in Computer Science.

Proven Web development in PHP and JavaScript.

Coding and development experience (3 to 5 years)

Bilingual (Afrikaans and English)

Responsibilities:

Producing detailed specifications.

Troubleshooting, testing, and maintaining the core product software and databases.

Conducting analysis of website and application requirements.

Writing back-end code and building efficient PHP modules.

Developing back-end portals with an optimized database.

Troubleshooting application and code issues.

Integrating data storage solutions.

Responding to integration requests from front-end developers.

Finalizing back-end features and testing web applications.

Updating and altering application features to enhance performance.

Knowledge of mapping processes

Able to do deployments and successfully complete sprints

A technical assessment will be conducted (Coding ability)

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

PHP Developer

Java Script

Software Development

