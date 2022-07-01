IT Applications Manager at Taylored Appointments – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Description:

The IT Applications Manager is the focal point for managing the implementation, governance, and support of core applications of the company. The position is responsible for effectively analysing, planning, organizing, and leading teams in support of production applications while managing risk, workload, scope, capacity, schedule, and budget. This position also works closely with project sponsors, business and technical partners, subject matter experts, end-users, technical resources (internal and third-party vendors), senior management, and executives in the delivery and support of applications that ensure that the needs of business users are fully addressed, and continuous improvement is being achieved.

Key Accountabilities:

Managing an application portfolio and associated projects.

Identifying opportunities for application optimization, redesign, or process improvement – focused on collaboration systems and internal tools.

Providing application administrative support across applications as needed.

Partnering with business stakeholders, vendors, and IT management to provide a strategic vision for new and supported applications and create system roadmaps and business processes.

Addressing the various needs, concerns, and expectations of stakeholder groups in planning and executing projects, meeting project requirements, and creating project deliverables.

Balancing competing project constraints including but not limited to scope, quality, schedule, budget, resources, and risks in order to accommodate the needs of each user/customer.

Building a strong technical culture around our business systems that emphasizes technical excellence, rapid iteration, strong security, and frictionless user experiences.

Manage application maintenance outsourcing & software contract agreements;

Implement and monitor standards around scope management, financial management, service level agreements (SLA), ensure compliance to mitigate risk, increase service/business Impact & reduce costs

Key Challenges

Engage and influence a diverse range of stakeholders to ensure service delivery meets business objectives

Negotiate and monitor the delivery of services that meet the needs of the client

Education

Degree: BSC/BComm Computer Science

Experience

7 + years in similar managerial roles

Experience in large ERP/SAP implementations

Experienced in Systems Integration

