IT Development Manager

Market related salary offered

Port Elizabeth

The Development Manager’s role is to manage the development team, with special focus on Project Planning and Scoping and take ownership of release processes and manage the team’s capacity. Reporting to stakeholders and senior management as well as providing advice.

Duties:

Manage the relationship between the First-Line support team, Developers, IT Technical staff and Business Operations; To develop and maintain in-house systems that are vital to the daily operations; Take responsibility in managing operational expectations and shielding the development team from direct requests.

Project Planning and Scoping: To manage the Project Planning and the Project Scoping process; Liaise with operational Project Managers to create visibility on upcoming projects as well as current projects; Work closely with the Operational Teams to ensure that the company scope technical / software solutions to their daily problems and then correctly plan this into the development backlog and manage the expectations with the Operational Project Managers.

Process Management and Control: Ensure the development process is executed, identify gaps in the process, communicate and executes any changes that are required in the process.

Technology Knowledge and Execution: Have a solid understanding of Software Standards and methodologies; Have a good understanding of technical trends with current and future developments to assist in making informed decisions on the Tech Stacks as well as how the company is executing their development processes.

Quality Control and Automated Tests: Ensure that the Quality Control team is kept in the loop with upcoming releases and developments as well as be involved in ensuring that they are implementing linting and unit tests on their new developments.

Managing Releases: Manage the release cycles for each product and work closely with the team to manage expectations, capacity, and prioritization of tasks to ensure that they are effectively releasing their products; Ensure that release notes and repositories are properly tagged and created; Ensure that the teams have a roll-back plan on release day and employ proper release governance before and after a release to production.

People Management: Oversee performance management, recruitment, training & development, and retention of staff in line with HR practices and policies; Provide leadership and guidance to coach, motivate, and lead teams to execute the business vision and strategy; Facilitate team building and change management interventions; Manage succession planning and upskilling of the team and manage timesheets and leave planning.

Qualifications

Relevant degree or diploma in IT Development or Computer Science

Master’s Degree in Business Administration will be highly advantageous

Certificate in Project Management will be beneficial

Experience

Experience Minimum of 10 years IT experience in software development (skills matrix to be provided)

Minimum of 5 years Management experience overseeing a team of developers

Remuneration package negotiable in line with skills/experience

Competencies

Strategic Conceptual Thinker

Project Management skills (Planning & Organising)

Communication (English & Afrikaans)

Problem Solving & Analytical Thinking

Able to make informed and timeous decisions

Good Presentation Skills

A good understanding of Dev Ops (With CI / CD and GIT)

Please could you send your resume and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed] by the 08 July 2022.

Desired Skills:

Project Planning and Scoping

release processes

IT development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

