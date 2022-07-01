Massive growth for security services edge

The security services edge (SSE) market grew 40% year-over-year (Y/Y) and was over $800-million in 1Q 2022, according to a quarterly report by Dell’Oro Group.

SSE is a new market that combines cloud-delivered secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), zero trust network architecture (ZTNA), and firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) technologies.

“We have identified SSE as an initial basket of four cloud-delivered security technologies that underpin security in SASE,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director: network security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group. “In the age of distributed apps and hybrid work, enterprises increasingly prefer cloud-delivered security over traditional on-premises solutions.”

Additional highlights from the inaugural 1Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report include:

* Revenue associated with FWaaS and ZTNA cumulatively grew over 100% Y/Y.

* Revenue associated with SWG and CASB cumulatively grew nearly 30% Y/Y.

* Total SASE networking and security revenue approached $1,5-billion and experienced over 30% Y/Y growth

* SD-WAN revenue grew more than 20% Y/Y even as supply chain headwinds persist.

* Unified SASE – a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform – achieved triple-digit Y/Y revenue growth.

* The SASE market has more than 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80% of the market by revenue.