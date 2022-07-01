Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Active Directory Engineer to join their amazing team.
We are currently looking for an Active Directory and Messaging Engineer L2 to support the business in achieving its strategic objectives.
Duties:
- Install, manage, and support a global enterprise Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure based on Microsoft AD, Exchange and Exchange Online
- Provide professional operation and support (troubleshooting and problem-solving) for Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure
- Support multi-domain directory services based on Microsoft Windows 2012 and above.
- Level 2/3 escalation support for messaging, directory services, and M365 based incidents.
- Work on incidents, service, and change requests in central ticketing tool (Service Now)
- Support planning and implementing of changes/projects/upgrades
- Coordinate with application operation teams on planning and execution of processes and updates within the area of responsibility
- Cooperate with other infrastructure support teams like Datacentre, Network, Telecom and Workplace
- Creation and Updating of Detailed documentation on the messaging and directory services in existing datacentres.
Experience and skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems (or a related field), preferred, OR equivalent experience
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Exchange 2013 or higher and Exchange Online.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Cluster concepts mostly focused on Microsoft Exchange.
- Proven experience supporting Microsoft Active Directory 2008 and above.
- Additional technical skills on Active Directory Domain Services for Windows Server 2016.
- Knowledge of other Microsoft products such as Office 365, Teams, Azure AD.
- Knowledge of MS email security
- Experience with Mobile messaging, specifically: Apple iPhones, Android.
- Experience with Mobile Device Management in an enterprise environment. Hands-on experience with Intune.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems up to 2019.
