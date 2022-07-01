Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Active Directory Engineer to join their amazing team.

We are currently looking for an Active Directory and Messaging Engineer L2 to support the business in achieving its strategic objectives.

Duties:

  • Install, manage, and support a global enterprise Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure based on Microsoft AD, Exchange and Exchange Online
  • Provide professional operation and support (troubleshooting and problem-solving) for Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure
  • Support multi-domain directory services based on Microsoft Windows 2012 and above.
  • Level 2/3 escalation support for messaging, directory services, and M365 based incidents.
  • Work on incidents, service, and change requests in central ticketing tool (Service Now)
  • Support planning and implementing of changes/projects/upgrades
  • Coordinate with application operation teams on planning and execution of processes and updates within the area of responsibility
  • Cooperate with other infrastructure support teams like Datacentre, Network, Telecom and Workplace
  • Creation and Updating of Detailed documentation on the messaging and directory services in existing datacentres.

Experience and skills:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems (or a related field), preferred, OR equivalent experience
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Exchange 2013 or higher and Exchange Online.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Cluster concepts mostly focused on Microsoft Exchange.
  • Proven experience supporting Microsoft Active Directory 2008 and above.
  • Additional technical skills on Active Directory Domain Services for Windows Server 2016.
  • Knowledge of other Microsoft products such as Office 365, Teams, Azure AD.
  • Knowledge of MS email security
  • Experience with Mobile messaging, specifically: Apple iPhones, Android.
  • Experience with Mobile Device Management in an enterprise environment. Hands-on experience with Intune.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems up to 2019.

