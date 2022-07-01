Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Active Directory Engineer to join their amazing team.

We are currently looking for an Active Directory and Messaging Engineer L2 to support the business in achieving its strategic objectives.

Duties:

Install, manage, and support a global enterprise Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure based on Microsoft AD, Exchange and Exchange Online

Provide professional operation and support (troubleshooting and problem-solving) for Messaging and Directory Services infrastructure

Support multi-domain directory services based on Microsoft Windows 2012 and above.

Level 2/3 escalation support for messaging, directory services, and M365 based incidents.

Work on incidents, service, and change requests in central ticketing tool (Service Now)

Support planning and implementing of changes/projects/upgrades

Coordinate with application operation teams on planning and execution of processes and updates within the area of responsibility

Cooperate with other infrastructure support teams like Datacentre, Network, Telecom and Workplace

Creation and Updating of Detailed documentation on the messaging and directory services in existing datacentres.

Experience and skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems (or a related field), preferred, OR equivalent experience

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Exchange 2013 or higher and Exchange Online.

Knowledge of Microsoft Cluster concepts mostly focused on Microsoft Exchange.

Proven experience supporting Microsoft Active Directory 2008 and above.

Additional technical skills on Active Directory Domain Services for Windows Server 2016.

Knowledge of other Microsoft products such as Office 365, Teams, Azure AD.

Knowledge of MS email security

Experience with Mobile messaging, specifically: Apple iPhones, Android.

Experience with Mobile Device Management in an enterprise environment. Hands-on experience with Intune.

Knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems up to 2019.

