.Net Developer – Gauteng

We have an exciting new role available for a .Net Developer with minimum 4 years’ experience in Web stack, Angular, C#, .Net Frame work, .Net Core, AWS.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

We have an exciting new role available for a .Net Developer with minimum 4 years’ experience in Web Stack, Angular, C#, .Net Frame work, .Net Core, AWS.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Web Stack

Angular

C#

.Net Framework

.Net Core

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position