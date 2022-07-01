Project Manager II (Wits VIDA) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate and manage all CHAMPS streams in a cohesive and strategic manner working closely with the CHAMPS PI and the CHAMPS stream leads

Location:

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas:

Research program development and implementation including Programme Management and epidemiology oversight

In conjunction with respective P.I/ P.I.’s manage the full scope of the study conduct including protocol development and implementation, reports and reporting, and publications according to all applicable standards of the respective Sponsors and RMPRU Standard Operating Procedures

Collate and formalize all possible cross-functional efforts to achieve study objectives and goals

Liaise with all internal and external stakeholders within the organization at all levels of the business in order to meet program goals

Stakeholder Relations

Ensure effective stakeholder engagement and feedback channels

Prepare and facilitate presentations for sponsors and other stakeholders as requested

Provide support to other research sites, District hospitals, and District health facilities where necessary e.g., Community outreach projects, staff training, and implementation of protocols as required

Administration

Provide oversight to implementation of quality assurance processes to ensure accurate and timely data collection and management

Provide oversight to the administrative component or relevant research projects

Writing of manuscripts, protocols, and grants as required and in conjunction with your respective line manager and/or P

Effective participation in the senior leadership team, as requested by a deputy director and directors

Attend senior leadership meetings

Contribute to decision-making and strategy

Contribute to the furthering of the organization, including medium to long-term goals of the organization

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration of the division

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinate staff to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Support the Project Manager with the management of the fellowship and training programs

Customer Service

Act in a professional and friendly manner in all dealings with internal stakeholders

Show a high level of customer centricity at all times

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

PhD Degree in Epidemiology, Public Health, or related field

Professional body registration:

Registration with the HPCSA

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Minimum 8 years of working experience as an Epidemiologist in a research environment

5 years of experience at the senior management level overseeing grant-funded programs and large epidemiology studies or surveillance systems

Expert-level experience with large databases and complex research data analyses

Proven track record in the research grant application and multi-level collaborations with local and international collaborators/stakeholders

In-depth understanding of South African health systems and experience working with the Department of Health

Proven scientific publication record with at least 3 first or second-author peer-reviewed manuscripts

Prior experience in mentoring junior scientists and supervising of post graduate students

The closing date for all applications: 11 July 2022

