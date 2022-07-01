QlikView Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Role purpose
The role exists in support of the company strategy to grow the short-term portfolio in the company.
As part of the outsource agreement the team is responsible for the Operational Management and Support of the Channel. This includes development of specific software solutions on the company infrastructure predominantly aimed at various management and production reporting on the performance of the short-term portfolio.
Knowledge & Experience
Formal qualification required
- Degree in relevant IT field or equal years of experience
Extent (years) and nature of experience required
- 5+ years
Role challenges
- Problem solving,
- Out of the box thinking,
- Developing long term sustainable solutions within governed framework,
- Balancing variety requests and able to determine other and own tasks
Desired Skills:
- Operational Management
- Support of the Channel
- software solutions