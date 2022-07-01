SAP ABAP BRF Plus and OData Consultant (K5) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 1, 2022

12 month contract remote opportunity to support the operationalization of projects in motion, optimisation of current systems and prerequisites for S/4HANA transformation and Cloud where applicable.

  • A minimum of 8 years SAP ABAP/BRFplus/ODATA experience

  • At least 3 full cycle project implementations/upgrades

  • Experience in SAP HANA is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP FICA is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP Fiori is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP Webdynpro is an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP HANA
  • SAP FICA

