SAP ABAP BRF Plus and OData Consultant (K5) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

12 month contract remote opportunity to support the operationalization of projects in motion, optimisation of current systems and prerequisites for S/4HANA transformation and Cloud where applicable.
-
A minimum of 8 years SAP ABAP/BRFplus/ODATA experience
-
At least 3 full cycle project implementations/upgrades
-
Experience in SAP HANA is an advantage
-
Experience in SAP FICA is an advantage
-
Experience in SAP Fiori is an advantage
-
Experience in SAP Webdynpro is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP ABAP
- SAP HANA
- SAP FICA