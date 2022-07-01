SAP ABAP BRF Plus and OData Consultant (K5)

Jul 1, 2022

12 month contract remote opportunity to support the operationalization of projects in motion, optimisation of current systems and prerequisites for S/4HANA transformation and Cloud where applicable.

  • A minimum of 8 years SAP ABAP/BRFplus/ODATA experience

  • At least 3 full cycle project implementations/upgrades

  • Experience in SAP HANA is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP FICA is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP Fiori is an advantage

  • Experience in SAP Webdynpro is an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP HANA
  • SAP FICA

