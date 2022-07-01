Scrum Master – Western Cape Bellville

Jul 1, 2022

Scrum Master required with work experience working in Agile development teams

Duties:

  • Support the Scrum team as a team-based servant leader, who coaches, supports and leads the team in the Scrum framework & Agile philosophy, principles and practices
  • Consistently collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team & Organisation, protecting the team from outside interference, is a true leader and support the team in adapting Scrum and driving agility within the project and business

Skills & Experience

  • Certified Scrum Professional (CSM, PSM or similar recognised certification)
  • Scrum Master experience (2+ years).
  • Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
  • Strong technical proficiency & adeptness.
  • Complex technical multiple systems integration experience.
  • Excellent people and observation skills.
  • Strong communicator & relationship builder.
  • Experience working in Agile development teams, ideally within large corporate environments

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Agile
  • Bamboo
  • Scrum
  • Sprints

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

