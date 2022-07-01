Senior Developer at Paracon

We are looking for an enthusiastic person to join our Cape Town based development team.

We need someone who will not only drive the development projects but also mentor a team of younger developers and help them achieve their full potential.

Skills Required:

10+ years web development experience encompassing the following:

PHP (Laravel)

Node.JS

MySql / Postgres/ Redis / PSQL

Javascript – VueJS

HTML / CSS

JQuery

Git

Linux (Ubuntu/RH/OEL/CentOS)

Additional Advantageous Skills:

Nginx

CoreUI /Bootstrap / SASS

Ansible

Docker

Kubernetes

Openstack

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara

