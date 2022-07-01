Senior Developer at Paracon

We are looking for an enthusiastic person to join our Cape Town based development team.
We need someone who will not only drive the development projects but also mentor a team of younger developers and help them achieve their full potential.
Skills Required:
- 10+ years web development experience encompassing the following:
- PHP (Laravel)
- Node.JS
- MySql / Postgres/ Redis / PSQL
- Javascript – VueJS
- HTML / CSS
- JQuery
- Git
- Linux (Ubuntu/RH/OEL/CentOS)
- Additional Advantageous Skills:
- Nginx
- CoreUI /Bootstrap / SASS
- Ansible
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Openstack
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara [Email Address Removed][Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net
- PHP
- Javascript
- Node
- React
- Jquery
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree