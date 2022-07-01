Senior Developer/ Ruby on Rails Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

As a senior developer, you’re a natural-born leader with great intuition and a
broad range of experiences to draw from. Your passion is technology and always try to keep ahead
of emerging industry trends, new methodologies, and practices. You’ll need to bring those highly
sought-after dev skills to the table, taking full ownership of a project as you provide technical
leadership and direction to your team members and the business at large as we work together to
develop the best products to solve our client’s needs.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES | THE WHAT & THE HOW
The Essentials
• An active approach to development as you collaborate closely with junior and intermediate
developers.
• Producing high-quality, testable code that solves the client’s problems and meets business
needs.
• Be well-versed in product development, strategy, programming fundamentals and
methodologies.
• The ability to take full responsibility for a project.
• Being able to problem-solve and self-correct where needed.
• Build, lead, support and coordinate a team’s workflow.
• A driven leader who takes initiative and always complies with best-practice methods.
Technical Elements
• 7-15 years of work experience as a developer or software engineer.
• A diploma, degree, or provable, self-taught development skills with a good understanding of
how systems work.
• The ability to develop software in and co-create a product roadmap.
• Expert knowledge of Agile methodologies and Scrums.
• An understanding of DevOps principles would be beneficial.
• A good knowledge of hardware, software, and networking.
• Experience working with Ruby on Rails is essential.