Software Engineer

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer with the following skills and experience:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- 4+ years’ experience in a similar role
- Highly proficient in the Microsoft technology stack, including .NET, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, MS SQL Server, SSRS, and Web APIs
- Expert experience and knowledge of .NET Framework and .NET with .NET 4.8 and .NET 6 being beneficial
- Experience with cloud-based services, AWS beneficial
- Experience with CI/CD practices, Azure DevOps and Octopus beneficial
- Experience with k8s/Docker beneficial
- Experience with automated testing in front and back end
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git)
- Good knowledge of T-SQL and SQL Server Management Studio
- Good knowledge of TypeScript, HTML and CSS/CSS Modules
- Good knowledge of Entity Framework
- Good knowledge of UX design patterns, knowledge of Kendo beneficial
- Strong communication skills
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Web API
- ASP.NET
- MS SQL
- AWS
- Typescript
- CI/CD
- Azure DevOps
- Docker
- Entity Framework
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years