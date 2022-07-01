Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer with the following skills and experience:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

4+ years’ experience in a similar role

Highly proficient in the Microsoft technology stack, including .NET, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, MS SQL Server, SSRS, and Web APIs

Expert experience and knowledge of .NET Framework and .NET with .NET 4.8 and .NET 6 being beneficial

Experience with cloud-based services, AWS beneficial

Experience with CI/CD practices, Azure DevOps and Octopus beneficial

Experience with k8s/Docker beneficial

Experience with automated testing in front and back end

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git)

Good knowledge of T-SQL and SQL Server Management Studio

Good knowledge of TypeScript, HTML and CSS/CSS Modules

Good knowledge of Entity Framework

Good knowledge of UX design patterns, knowledge of Kendo beneficial

Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

.NET

Web API

ASP.NET

MS SQL

AWS

Typescript

CI/CD

Azure DevOps

Docker

Entity Framework

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

