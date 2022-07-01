Software Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Jul 1, 2022

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer with the following skills and experience:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • 4+ years’ experience in a similar role
  • Highly proficient in the Microsoft technology stack, including .NET, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, T-SQL, MS SQL Server, SSRS, and Web APIs
  • Expert experience and knowledge of .NET Framework and .NET with .NET 4.8 and .NET 6 being beneficial
  • Experience with cloud-based services, AWS beneficial
  • Experience with CI/CD practices, Azure DevOps and Octopus beneficial
  • Experience with k8s/Docker beneficial
  • Experience with automated testing in front and back end
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git)
  • Good knowledge of T-SQL and SQL Server Management Studio
  • Good knowledge of TypeScript, HTML and CSS/CSS Modules
  • Good knowledge of Entity Framework
  • Good knowledge of UX design patterns, knowledge of Kendo beneficial
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • Web API
  • ASP.NET
  • MS SQL
  • AWS
  • Typescript
  • CI/CD
  • Azure DevOps
  • Docker
  • Entity Framework
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position