Technical Project Manager (Azure/O365) at Datafin Recruitment

A fast-paced UK Managed Service Provider seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven Technical Project Manager to ensure the successful execution of global technical customer projects, including migrations to Azure and Microsoft 365 and implementation of physical and virtual infrastructure projects. The ideal candidate will need Matric or NQF Level 4, a suitable Project Management Certification such as PMBOK, Prince2 and Agile. You will require at least 3 years’ work experience within a Technical PM capacity or Technical Project Management team, proven experience with Process Mapping, Project Planning and Risk Management, have worked within ICT projects, MS Project and Microsoft – 900 Fundamentals Certification and AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (or similar).

Ensure successful project delivery, working within timeframes, project scope and set budgets.

Project Management administrative tasks are performed, and documents recorded.

Project resource management and scheduling.

Build and maintain internal and external stakeholder relationships.

Act as subject matter expert and stay abreast of industry and sector trends.

Resolve client queries and concerns between projects.

Provision of project reporting and progression updates.

Create and manage project plans.

Project Risk Management.

Matric or similar NQF Level 4.

Relevant Project Management Certification (PMBOK, Prince2, Agile etc.).

Minimum 3 years working within a Technical Project Management capacity or Technical Project Management team.

Proven experience of key Project Management skills (Process Mapping, Project Planning, Risk Management).

Experience working within ICT projects.

Strong Microsoft office competency, including Microsoft Project.

Microsoft – 900 Fundamentals Certification and AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (or similar).

Exposure to and experience working with ISO standards advantageous (ISO 27001, ISO 9001).

