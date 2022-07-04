Automation Tester – Western Cape

The Role: We are searching for a Automation Tester for a fixed term contract with the option for renewal. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you click apply.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Building Frameworks from scratch

Setup & execute SOAP and REST API Testing

Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools

TFS/ Azure DevOps experience

Scripting experience

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB Certificate

Experience required:

7+ years of Testing

Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience

