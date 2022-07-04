Backend Java Developer (LWG2015) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 4, 2022

  • Java & it’s ecosystem (e.g., JVM)
  • Docker & AWS ECS
  • Relational database design and data modelling
  • SQL – PostgresSQL preferred
  • Unit testing and other automated testing methods (e.g., TDD or BDD)
  • Experience with continuous integration preferably Jenkins
  • Code versioning tools preferably Git
  • Understanding application design principles (e.g., SOLID principles)
  • Experience building applications on AWS or other cloud alternative.
  • Define and communicate technical and design requirements
  • Develop, test, and maintain functional features
  • Build high quality reusable code
  • Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle
  • Troubleshoot and debug applications
  • Collaborate with team members
  • Stay up to date with best practices

Advantageous:

  • Experience with Quarkus or Spring Boot
  • Experience or familiarity with rules engines
  • Familiarity with object-oriented programming patterns
  • Experience with Jenkins
  • Experience with test driven Development
  • Experience with Agile Software Development

Company based in Midrand is looking for a Back end Java DeveloperMinimum Requirements

  • Computer Science / IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • At least 7 years software development experience

Learn more/Apply for this position