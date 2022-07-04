Backend Java Developer (LWG2015) at Mediro ICT

- Java & it’s ecosystem (e.g., JVM)
- Docker & AWS ECS
- Relational database design and data modelling
- SQL – PostgresSQL preferred
- Unit testing and other automated testing methods (e.g., TDD or BDD)
- Experience with continuous integration preferably Jenkins
- Code versioning tools preferably Git
- Understanding application design principles (e.g., SOLID principles)
- Experience building applications on AWS or other cloud alternative.
- Define and communicate technical and design requirements
- Develop, test, and maintain functional features
- Build high quality reusable code
- Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Collaborate with team members
- Stay up to date with best practices
Advantageous:
- Experience with Quarkus or Spring Boot
- Experience or familiarity with rules engines
- Familiarity with object-oriented programming patterns
- Experience with Jenkins
- Experience with test driven Development
- Experience with Agile Software Development
Company based in Midrand is looking for a Back end Java DeveloperMinimum Requirements
- Computer Science / IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- At least 7 years software development experience