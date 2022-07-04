Backend Java Developer (LWG2015) at Mediro ICT

Java & it’s ecosystem (e.g., JVM)

Docker & AWS ECS

Relational database design and data modelling

SQL – PostgresSQL preferred

Unit testing and other automated testing methods (e.g., TDD or BDD)

Experience with continuous integration preferably Jenkins

Code versioning tools preferably Git

Understanding application design principles (e.g., SOLID principles)

Experience building applications on AWS or other cloud alternative.

Define and communicate technical and design requirements

Develop, test, and maintain functional features

Build high quality reusable code

Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Collaborate with team members

Stay up to date with best practices

Advantageous:

Experience with Quarkus or Spring Boot

Experience or familiarity with rules engines

Familiarity with object-oriented programming patterns

Experience with Jenkins

Experience with test driven Development

Experience with Agile Software Development

Company based in Midrand is looking for a Back end Java DeveloperMinimum Requirements

Computer Science / IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

At least 7 years software development experience

