BI Developer

Jul 4, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a BI Developer with 6 years experience in Redshift and AWS to join our team on a permanent basis

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience required:

  • Minimum 6 years
  • Experience in Redshift and AWS – not mandatory but will be preferred

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities

  • Provide BI reports
  • Perform SQL queries – design, code, test, and aggregate the results to create useful information
  • Data Visualization
  • Be able to use BI tools e.g. Power BI

