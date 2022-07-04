The Role: We are looking for a BI Developer with 6 years experience in Redshift and AWS to join our team on a permanent basis
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing
Experience required:
- Minimum 6 years
- Experience in Redshift and AWS – not mandatory but will be preferred
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities
- Provide BI reports
- Perform SQL queries – design, code, test, and aggregate the results to create useful information
- Data Visualization
- Be able to use BI tools e.g. Power BI