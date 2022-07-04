BI Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a BI Developer with 6 years experience in Redshift and AWS to join our team on a permanent basis

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing

Experience required:

Minimum 6 years

Experience in Redshift and AWS – not mandatory but will be preferred

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities

Provide BI reports

Perform SQL queries – design, code, test, and aggregate the results to create useful information

Data Visualization

Be able to use BI tools e.g. Power BI

