Business Intelligence Developer at Salvage Management and Disposals (SMD)

Senior BI Developer.

This position is for Salvage Management and Disposals (SMD).

Core purpose of the role:

The Senior Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence interfaces. Those include query tools, data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modeling tools.

Key deliverables and outputs:

Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.

Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.

Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.

Generate and deliver quality reports to customers.

Perform new report generation and report enhancement based on change requests.

Assist with maintaining the Business Intelligence platforms.

Follow business intelligence models to design, develop and generate both standard and ad hoc reports.

Conduct troubleshooting on own Business Intelligence models.

Academic qualifications:

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification

Certification in Business Intelligence technologies

Advantageous:

Postgraduate degree in IT or related field

Work experience

Essential:

5 – 10 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Experience in a variety of Business Intelligence solutions and tools

Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions

Experience in the following technologies – SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS

Advantageous:

Participation in DevSecOps squads

Knowledge:

Essential:

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies

Knowledge of scripting languages

Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries

Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture

Good knowledge of databases

Advantageous:

Understanding of ITIL

Exposure to Agile practices

Skills:

Essential:

Strong communication skills

Well-developed interpersonal skills to build relationships.

Well-developed critical, conceptual, and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to perform in-depth analysis of data and design new Business Intelligence solutions

Excellent mathematical reasoning, analytical and solutioning skills

Strong computer, technology, and systems skills

Ability to work cooperatively with other groups in the Business Intelligence community

Personal Attributes

Essential:

Strong attention to detail

Passion for optimising business performance

Orientation to growing and nurturing relationships

Strong customer centricity

Remaining resilient under stress and pressure

Focus on analysing and solving problems

Preference for thinking practically and laterally

Advantageous:

Strong inclination for change agility

Preference for team working

Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly

Concern for working within parameters

Concern for communicating clearly

Commitment to maintaining business awareness

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Developer

BI Solutions

SQL Server

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

ETL/ELT processes

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

