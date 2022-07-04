Business Intelligence Developer at Salvage Management and Disposals (SMD)

Senior BI Developer.
This position is for Salvage Management and Disposals (SMD).
Core purpose of the role:
The Senior Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence interfaces. Those include query tools, data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modeling tools.
Key deliverables and outputs:
- Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.
- Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions in conjunction or as part of the IT Delivery teams.
- Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards.
- Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.
- Use warehouse data to generate reports to support business decision making and business performance monitoring.
- Generate and deliver quality reports to customers.
- Perform new report generation and report enhancement based on change requests.
- Assist with maintaining the Business Intelligence platforms.
- Follow business intelligence models to design, develop and generate both standard and ad hoc reports.
- Conduct troubleshooting on own Business Intelligence models.
Academic qualifications:
Essential:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification
- Certification in Business Intelligence technologies
Advantageous:
- Postgraduate degree in IT or related field
.
Work experience
Essential:
- 5 – 10 years practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer
- Experience in a variety of Business Intelligence solutions and tools
- Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions
- Experience in the following technologies – SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS and SSRS
Advantageous:
- Participation in DevSecOps squads
Knowledge:
Essential:
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies
- Knowledge of scripting languages
- Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries
- Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting and warehouse architecture
- Good knowledge of databases
Advantageous:
- Understanding of ITIL
- Exposure to Agile practices
Skills:
Essential:
- Strong communication skills
- Well-developed interpersonal skills to build relationships.
- Well-developed critical, conceptual, and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to perform in-depth analysis of data and design new Business Intelligence solutions
- Excellent mathematical reasoning, analytical and solutioning skills
- Strong computer, technology, and systems skills
- Ability to work cooperatively with other groups in the Business Intelligence community
Personal Attributes
Essential:
- Strong attention to detail
- Passion for optimising business performance
- Orientation to growing and nurturing relationships
- Strong customer centricity
- Remaining resilient under stress and pressure
- Focus on analysing and solving problems
- Preference for thinking practically and laterally
Advantageous:
- Strong inclination for change agility
- Preference for team working
- Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly
- Concern for working within parameters
- Concern for communicating clearly
- Commitment to maintaining business awareness
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence Developer
- BI Solutions
- SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- ETL/ELT processes
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree