Cobol Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Cobol Developer with IMS experience to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes.

Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT.

Create and maintain a centralised repository of process and related artefacts (e.g., procedures, templates, forms).

Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.

Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or other related

5 years Cobol development experience

5 years IMS specific experience

Experience in analysis, design and coding

Proven track record of supporting Test environments

Banking sector experience preferred

Understanding of Banking business models

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

cobol

IMS

Programmer

