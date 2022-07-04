Data Engineer –

Job Title

Data Engineer (Python)

Division:

Systems / IT

Years’ Experience:

2 years +

Job Purpose:

Build operationalizable data models using python with linear programming and other optimisation techniques.

Strategic imperatives that inform the role:

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable Inhance’s consulting, managed service and 4PL businesses. These transactional applications and modules will service as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability Inhance is developing.

Internal Customers:

Product Owners, Project Leads, CTO

External Customers:

Suppliers, and external clients

Job Performance Criteria

Balance Scorecard

Output

Key Actions

Operational

Quality

· Secure

· Performant

· Observable

· High conformance to agreed architectures and solution patterns

· Highly testable

· Documentation

· Productive – a good cadence of high-quality code

Teamwork

· Work effectively with team partner, Systems lead and product owners.

Competency Requirements

Knowledge

Technical Skills

Behavioural Competency

· Building linear programming models

· Logistics and routing and scheduling would be beneficial

· Knowledge of metaheuristics would be beneficial

· AWS Infrastructure and ECS is beneficial

· Python

· Linear programming

· GitHub

· Motivated

· Learning

· Integrity

· Accurate

· Proactive

· Passion

· Interpersonal sensitivity

· Lead by example

· Respect

· Trustworthy

· Teamwork

· Motivated

· Qualifications and experience requirements:

· Proven experience building models and solving problems using linear optimisation.

· BSC Degree – Computer Science, Engineering or other relevant degree

Desired Skills:

• Python

• Linear programming

• GitHub

