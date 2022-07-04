Data Migration Developer

Hybrid role available. Head Office in Kwa-Zulu Natal. One of our clients is looking for a Data Migration Developer with SAP/Hana S4 experience. LTMOM and LSMW experience will be an advantage.

Data Migration Dev Mandatory requirements:

Data Migration: LTMC Senior Experience

LTMOM Development/Customization Experience

Working within a Team Structure

Stakeholder management

Support Team KT

Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities

Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client

Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions

Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads

Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping

Advantages:

LSMW Experience

Desired Skills:

LTMOM

LTMC

LSMW

