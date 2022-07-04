Data Migration Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Hybrid role available. Head Office in Kwa-Zulu Natal. One of our clients is looking for a Data Migration Developer with SAP/Hana S4 experience. LTMOM and LSMW experience will be an advantage.
Mandatory requirements:

  • Data Migration: LTMC Execution Experience

  • Working within a Team Structure

  • Stakeholder management

  • Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities

  • Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client

  • Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions

  • Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads

  • Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping

  • LTMOM Customization Experience

Advantages:

  • LSMW Experience

Desired Skills:

  • LTMOM
  • CET
  • LTMC

