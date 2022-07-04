Data Migration Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

Hybrid role available. Head Office in Kwa-Zulu Natal. One of our clients is looking for a Data Migration Developer with SAP/Hana S4 experience. LTMOM and LSMW experience will be an advantage.
Mandatory requirements:
- Data Migration: LTMC Execution Experience
- Working within a Team Structure
- Stakeholder management
- Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities
- Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client
- Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions
- Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads
- Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping
- LTMOM Customization Experience
Advantages:
- LSMW Experience
Desired Skills:
- LTMOM
- CET
- LTMC