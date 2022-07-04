Developer at thinkdigital – Gauteng Waterfall

Education and Work Experience
- Minimum Matric
- Bachelor’s Degree, preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems qualification advantageous
- Recent working experience delivering projects using Agile SDLC principles (Scrum and Kanban)
- 5+ years of hands-on development experience across all application development layers
Main Purpose of the role
- Provide first-hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns
- Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Write well-designed, testable, and efficient code
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
- Strong focus on robust service-orientated design, compelling user experience, and client satisfaction
Technical Requirements:
- React Native
- JavaScript
- Node JS
- GIT
- Mongo
- REST
- Angular
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- Javascript
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.
thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.
We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.
Smart City & PropTech Solutions:
– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)
– Web Applications
– Cloud Platforms
– API Integration
Next Generation Access Control:
– Facial recognition
– License Plate recognition
– Digital onboarding
– Cloud solutions
– API first
Enterprise eCommerce:
– B2B eCommerce
– Marketplaces
– API Integration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund