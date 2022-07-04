Developer at thinkdigital – Gauteng Waterfall

Education and Work Experience

Minimum Matric

Bachelor’s Degree, preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems qualification advantageous

Recent working experience delivering projects using Agile SDLC principles (Scrum and Kanban)

5+ years of hands-on development experience across all application development layers

Main Purpose of the role

Provide first-hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns

Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Write well-designed, testable, and efficient code

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Strong focus on robust service-orientated design, compelling user experience, and client satisfaction

Technical Requirements:

React Native

JavaScript

Node JS

GIT

Mongo

REST

Angular

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

thinkdigital, a tdglobal business.

thinkdigital is a global business with offices in the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, and South Africa.

We specialise in digital transformation, partnering with our customers to help them compete and disrupt effectively in the digital economy.

Smart City & PropTech Solutions:

– Mobile Applications (Super Apps)

– Web Applications

– Cloud Platforms

– API Integration

Next Generation Access Control:

– Facial recognition

– License Plate recognition

– Digital onboarding

– Cloud solutions

– API first

Enterprise eCommerce:

– B2B eCommerce

– Marketplaces

– API Integration

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

