DevOps Engineer

One of our clients is looking for a DevOps Engineer with

6-8 years experience in the Banking and IT environment.

Role Purpose:

To automate the processes between software development and IT teams to enable continuous delivery through designing, developing, testing, and releasing software frequently, faster, and more reliably in an agile environment. To ensure continuous delivery through continuous integration and continuous deployment. Using Lean thinking, ensure continuous improvement and collaboration between development testing and operations

Responsibilities:

· Assess and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the design and implementation of solutions

· Manage people by executing management responsibilities and create an environment that encourages employee growth and performance excellence

· Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships within the client and/or across the FRG

· Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own and employee development

· Provide technical leadership, coaching and mentoring as well as technical guidance or system process expertise

· Evaluate new application packages and tools and perform research on best practices

· Lead the development of contingency plans and identify continuity or disaster recovery risks and mitigation plans

· Build a culture of collaboration between Analysts, Architects, Development, QA and Infrastructure ensuring optimal delivery

· Lead project teams in developing IT solutions to meet business requirements and create, develop, execute, and document test plans

· Create technical design specifications and assist in sizing technical requirements

· Establish mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders that support thought leadership, innovative and integrated practice solutions

· Manage expenditure planning and reporting within approved budget parameters

Minimum Qualification – Bachelor’s degree in Programming/Systems or Computer Science or another related field

Experience: – 6-8 Years’ experience of which 3-5 years is virtualization experience

Desired Skills:

Deploy

Develop

virtualization

