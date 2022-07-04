Front-End Developer – Cape Town – Remote at Fourier Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Company software is widely used by Asset Management companies in South Africa and more recently in Europe in line with the company’s international expansion strategy. The area where company is mostly used is within the research and investment process. The company has several young dynamic teams (Software Development, Data Engineering, Project Management, Client Support and Business Analysis) who assist clients from a solution implementation and support perspective.

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern front-end technologies to help shape the direction of our product, this might be the role for you. You will work closely with experienced developers building the back-end in C# .Net Core. Learning and growing is one of our company values and you will have lots of opportunities to learn from senior team members as well as sharing your experience and knowledge with juniors.

Front-End Developer – Cape Town – Remote

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

• Implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.

• Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the company platform

• Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

• Contribute to unit, integration, and performance tests.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant Degree Information Technology

• Experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

• Proficient in TypeScript (preferred) andor JavaScript.

• Ability to make use of current user interface design patterns.

• Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

• Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.

• Experience in C#, the .Net Framework andor .Net Core is advantageous.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

• Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

• Excellent communication skills.

• A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

• The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

• Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

• Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Reporting

• The candidate will report to the Development lead.

Minimum Requirements

Front-End Developer – Cape Town – Remote

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

• Implement our product’s User Interface from UX Design Specifications.

• Work closely with Development Lead to ensure seamless integration with the company platform.

• Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

• Contribute to unit, integration, and performance tests.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant Degree Information Technology

• Experience in at least one of the primary UI Frameworks (Angular, React, Vue) with at least some understanding of one of the others.

• Proficient in TypeScript (preferred) andor JavaScript.

• Ability to make use of current user interface design patterns.

• Solid software development background in data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.

• Good experience in producing reliable, version-able, restful APIs.

• Experience in C#, the .Net Framework andor .Net Core is advantageous.

Learn more/Apply for this position