Full Stack Developer

The opportunity that awaits you:

This modern company, that is always up to date with the latest tech, is rapidly growing and giving Developer the opportunity to join their innovative team. The successful candidate will get the chance to be involved in numerous stages of exciting projects. Stages include system development and designing all the way though to system installation.

Your key responsibilities:

As the successful candidate, you will develop applications and manage the full SDLC (you will also design, develop, code and debug using the necessary languages. You will do UI for Frontend and you will have OOD and OOA duties. You will also analyse things like code, risks in systems, requirements, and reliability of software. Lastly, you will also model software and test it to ensure its quality.

Our required expertise:

What will you need to be an Intermediate Full Stack Developer at this company?

The idea candidate will have 4-6 years of Full Stack experience using C#, .Net, .Net Core, Angular, JavaScript, SQL, and Web API. TypeScript, HTML and CSS are assumed, and a relevant IT related qualification will be the cherry on the cake!

Your reward:

Salary range: R 670 000 – R 770 000 CTC/annum

For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

Desired Skills:

Full stack

angular

C#

.Net

.Net Core

Javascript

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

