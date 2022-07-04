Full Stack Developer (PHP Laravel) –

Full Stack Developer (PHP Laravel)

Job Title

Software Developer (PHP Laravel)

Division:

Systems / IT

Years’ Experience:

2 years +

Job Purpose:

Build modern PHP Laravel based applications with a focus on integration.

Strategic imperatives that inform the role:

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable Inhance’s consulting, managed service and 4PL businesses. These transactional applications and modules will service as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability Inhance is developing.

Internal Customers:

Product Owners, Project Leads, CTO

External Customers:

Suppliers, and external clients

Job Performance Criteria

Balance Scorecard

Output

Key Actions

Operational

Quality

· Secure

· Performant

· Observable

· High conformance to agreed architectures and solution patterns

· Highly testable

· Documentation

· Productive – a good cadence of high quality code

Teamwork

· Work effectively with team partner, Systems lead and product owners.

Competency Requirements

Knowledge

Technical Skills

Behavioural Competency

· Document DB, DynamoDB, S3, AWS Infrastructure are beneficial

· Database design – experience modelling database requirements for applications

· CICD – some experience building pipelines is preferable

· Observability

· API Design

· Knowledge of event based solution patterns

· Experience with software engineering best practices for iterative development, testing, code reuse, etc.

· Experience in security implementations/best practices in the cloud environment.

· Understanding of Software Design Patterns, Architectural Patterns

· Containers, Serverless, Cloud Native

· PHP

· Laravel – experience with Livewire, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Tallstack

· OIDC, OAuth2

· MySQL, SQL

· Git

· REST, SOAP

· Motivated

· Learning

· Integrity

· Accurate

· Proactive

· Passion

· Interpersonal sensitivity

· Lead by example

· Respect

· Trustworthy

· Teamwork

· Motivated

· Qualifications and experience requirements:

· Proven experience building complete solutions including the database design and APIs. The ability to demonstrate regarding decisions and trade offs made in the process.

· Relevant degree or other qualification

Desired Skills:

• PHP

• OIDC

OAuth2

• MySQL

SQL

• Git

• REST

SOAP

laravel

