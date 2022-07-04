IT Project Manager at University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has consistently been ranked as the No.1 public university in Africa and is currently ranked within the top 10% of universities internationally, by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

This achievement reflects the calibre of the institution’s leadership, of its Teaching & Learning and Research staff and programs, and of the exceptional commitment to service delivery by its various professional and administrative support services (PASS) departments.

This is an opportunity for two experienced IT Project Managers (PM’s) to be a part of UCT’s exciting journey as it refines its IT Strategy in line with its strategic objectives and continues to explore and deliver innovative, quality ICT services to its students, academics, researchers and broader stakeholder community.

The University is seeking to employ two senior IT PM’s in its Information and Communication Technology Services (ICTS) department – one on a permanent basis and the other on a 12-month, fixed-term contract basis. A hybrid – remote working model is on offer with most of the work and engagements conducted virtually. However, the occasional, in-person engagement may be required onsite at the Cape Town-based offices.

Both positions will report to the Manager of the IT Project Management Office within the IT Governance Support Services (GSS) Division of the ICTS department.

The environment is results-driven and one where team members are trusted, supported, and empowered to deliver and grow, where a healthy work-life balance is promoted, contributions are valued, and achievements are celebrated.

Do you excel in planning and managing projects? Are you proactive, dynamic, motivated, and passionate about IT and Project Management? Are you able to navigate organisational structures and “read the room” to establish rapport and build strong working relationships with diverse stakeholder groups? Do you have a track record of effectively managing project teams comprising of both technical and “business” resources? Are you proficient in Waterfall and Agile project management methodologies and in the use of appropriate project control mechanisms with a strong grasp of project governance requirements?

The main purpose of the role is to effectively plan and manage IT projects by utilising industry standard project management methodologies, principles, and control mechanisms through the full project lifecycle from initiating, planning, design, (iterative) build and implementation, through to successful closure of the project.

As a seasoned IT project manager, you will be exposed to a range of projects (e.g., Business Process Re-engineering, Systems Development, IT Infrastructure, Governance, Risk & Compliance, and IT Security-related projects) and will engage with a diverse group of stakeholders ranging from technical teams to members of the Academic, Research and PASS departments, and third-party service providers / vendors.

The ideal candidate will have excellent verbal, written and inter-personal communication skills; have well-developed leadership skills; demonstrate a customer-centric focus with high levels of personal credibility and an ability to develop strong stakeholder relationships and manage expectations; demonstrate high levels of enthusiasm, initiative and adaptability; have strong planning, time management, analytical thinking and problem-solving skills; have a track record of accountability and integrity, taking ownership and following through on commitments; have a track record of quality delivery with attention to detail; work well independently and as part of a closely-knit team, committed to continual learning and development.

Appointment to this position will require the following:

Minimum Requirements:

At least an NQF level 5 qualification in Information Systems, IT Management, IT Project Management or a related field;

A completed, industry recognised, Project Management Certification (at practitioner level);

A minimum of 8 years’ relevant IT Project Management experience serving as the Lead Project Manager on complex, large-scale ICT projects;

A proven track record of successfully leading projects with diverse stakeholder groups including technical teams, business stakeholders / senior management and 3rd party technology partners / service providers;

A strong track record of effective personal and team leadership;

Additional Requirements:

At least 8 years’ relevant experience in managing a combination of Technology infrastructure and Application / Systems related projects with a strong grasp of the Systems Development Lifecycle;

A proven track record of establishing effective project governance, and producing and maintaining required project documentation and artifacts;

Excellent oral, written and inter-personal communication skills;

Strong planning, organizing, coordinating and time management skills;

Strong group facilitation and presentation skills;

Medium to advanced proficiency in the use of MS Office and recognised project management software.

The following would be to your advantage:

An accredited post-graduate diploma in project management;

Familiarity with the Higher Education Sector in South Africa;

Experience in Organisational Change Management as an enabler for successful project delivery;

The all-inclusive, annual remuneration package on offer is negotiable between R427,228 and R790,107, depending on whether applicants are considered for the 12-month contract post or the permanent post.

To apply, please clearly indicate which post you’re applying for – i.e. either “IT PM Contract Post” or “IT PM Permanent Post” – and email the below documents in a single pdf file to: [Email Address Removed]

UCT HR201 Application Form (download at [URL Removed]

Cover letter;

Curriculum Vitae (CV);

Copies of relevant qualifications and certifications;

An application that does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo a competency test.

Teleph[Phone Number Removed]; Website: [URL Removed]

Reference number: E108322 Closing date: 8 July 2022

“UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups including candidates with disabilities.”

Our Employment Equity Policy is available at [URL Removed] ”

UCT reserves the right not to appoint.

