Java Developer

Role Purpose To design, develop, maintain, and support a Java based system for financial calculations.
Experience and Qualifications
- Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
- Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience
- Java 1.6
- SQL
- 2 / JavaScript
- Java EE 5
- WebSphere portal and application server v7
- Subversion / Jenkins
- Integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy system
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications
- Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements.
- This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations
- Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time
- Drive and support effective teamwork within the department
- Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements
- Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)
- Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks, and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time
