Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 4, 2022

Role Purpose To design, develop, maintain, and support a Java based system for financial calculations.
Experience and Qualifications

  • Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

  • Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience

  • Java 1.6

  • SQL

  • 2 / JavaScript

  • Java EE 5

  • WebSphere portal and application server v7

  • Subversion / Jenkins

  • Integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy system

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications

  • Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements.

  • This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations

  • Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time

  • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department

  • Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements

  • Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)

  • Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks, and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time

Desired Skills:

  • Java 1.6
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • Webspere
  • Jenkins
  • RPG

Learn more/Apply for this position