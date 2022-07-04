Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose To design, develop, maintain, and support a Java based system for financial calculations.

Experience and Qualifications

Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience

Java 1.6

SQL

2 / JavaScript

Java EE 5

WebSphere portal and application server v7

Subversion / Jenkins

Integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy system

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications

Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements.

This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations

Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department

Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements

Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)

Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks, and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time

Desired Skills:

Java 1.6

SQL

Javascript

Webspere

Jenkins

RPG

